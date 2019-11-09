Colleges, universities to have info booths at VC’s College Night

Colleges and universities across Texas and outside the state will be represented College Night 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m Tuesday in the Conference and Education Center at Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Representatives will share information and answer questions on degree plans, admissions, financial aid, campus life, areas of study and extracurricular activities. Parents are also encouraged to attend the event.
“This is a great opportunity for high school students, current college students wishing to transfer and parents to get information on a number of colleges and universities in one location,” said Tisha Sternadel, VC’s assistant director of marketing and communications.
Representatives from the following institutions are scheduled to attend: Blinn College, Culinary Institute Lenotre, Grand Canyon University, Howard Payne University, Lamar University, Prairie View A&M University, Sam Houston State University, Schreiner University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, Texas Lutheran University, Texas Southern University, Texas State University, Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, Texas Woman’s University, University of Houston-Victoria, University of Mary-Hardin Baylor, University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, University of Texas at Arlington, University of Texas-Austin, University of Texas-San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word, United States Military Academy-West Point, United States Air Force ROTC, Victoria College and Wayland Baptist University.
VC’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
For more information, contact Sternadel at 361-582-2416 or Tisha.Sternadel@VictoriaCollege.edu.
