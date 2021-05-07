Victoria College is offering the community a chance to view VC’s 2020 and spring 2021 graduates walk the stage via livestream on Saturday at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Graduates will receive their diplomas from Victoria College President Jennifer Kent during the face-to-face walk-through ceremony. Graduates will walk from their vehicles to the stage in one continuous, socially distanced line. A maximum of three guests will be allowed to accompany each graduate.
The livestream can be viewed at VictoriaCollege.edu/Graduation.
“This gives our students an opportunity to walk the stage and celebrate their degree or certificate,” Kent said. “Family and friends will be able to watch the event via livestream and be a part of the celebration.”
A professional photographer will be at the event to capture the experience. Photos will be available for purchase.
Graduates will receive their diplomas at the following times according to the alphabetical order of their last names:
- A-C: 9-9:15 a.m.
- D-G: 9:30-9:45 a.m.
- H-L: 10-10:15 a.m.
- M-P: 10:30-10:45 a.m.
- Q-S: 11-11:15 a.m.
- T-Z: 11:30-11:45 a.m.
A video of graduates who submitted photos will be posted on Victoria College’s social media accounts and on the VictoriaCollege.edu homepage the week following the ceremony.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, all participants will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening upon arrival. Social distancing will also be required.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
