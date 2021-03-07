ConocoPhillips donates 11-ton industrial equipment to VC

Victoria College’s Process Technology and Instrumentation programs recently received the donation of a three-phase separator from the ConocoPhillips Corporation.
The 11-ton piece of industrial equipment, which was delivered from ConocoPhillips’ Eagle Ford operations in December and positioned in front of Victoria College’s Industrial Trades Center, 7403 Lone Tree Road, functions to separate oil, water and gas from a raw oil stream coming out of the ground.
The equipment will help students learn the use of full-sized control valves and flow-monitoring devices and simulate elimination of hazardous energy release.
“We are very thankful to ConocoPhillips for the donation of this valuable piece of training equipment,” said Fred Chastain, VC process technology associate professor. “The three-phase separators are used for similar functions in petrochemical plants. Students will also gain instruction on properly pressure-testing equipment after work is completed to ensure that no materials are allowed to escape into the environment.”
Victoria College’s Physical Plant employees installed a concrete pad and supervised the offloading of the unit.
ConocoPhillips Operations Support Lead Ron Klemcke facilitated the donation of the equipment.
“Through working with Fred and the Process Technology Program, we realized ConocoPhillips had a chance to make an impact in the community,” Klemcke said. “We hope this equipment will help students gain a better understanding of the oil and gas industry and thus be prepared for a safe and successful career.”
For information on Victoria College’s Process Technology and Instrumentation programs, call 361-573-3291 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.