ConocoPhillips has donated $50,000 in scholarship funding to the Victoria College Foundation to benefit eligible students enrolled in VC’s Instrumentation, Electronics Technology and Process Technology programs this fall and an additional $25,100 for the purchase of equipment.
Funds awarded from the ConocoPhillips Career Technical Education Scholarship will be based on students’ qualifications and needs.
“Victoria College is pleased to provide the necessary and vital training that our area employers need for continued success,” said VC President Jennifer Kent. “ConocoPhillips’ financial support greatly facilitates the training environment that supplies well-trained and qualified employees for the industries that, in turn, provide growth to our communities.”
To be eligible for one of the scholarships, students must:
- Be a Texas resident
- Be accepted for admission to Victoria College
- Be enrolled at Victoria College as a student in the Instrumentation, Electronics Technology or Process Technology programs
- Maintain at least a 3.0 GPA each semester to be re-awarded scholarship funds for the next semester
“The need is great for skilled employees in instrumentation, electronics and process technology,” said Glynis Strause, ConocoPhillips community investment and stakeholder relations advisor. “We are pleased to provide funding for state-of-the-art equipment, faculty training and scholarship support for students pursuing careers in these important fields that area employers are seeking.”
The remaining funds will be used to purchase six pressure calibrators for Victoria College’s Instrumentation & Electronics Technology Program and provide faculty training for the calibrators.
“Scholarships are essential to many of our students at Victoria College. It is our hope that every student, regardless of income, has the opportunity to pursue education and training. Through their new scholarship initiative, ConocoPhillips is making that happen,” said Amy Mundy, VC’s executive director of College Advancement and the VC Foundation. “The Victoria College Foundation Board of Directors appreciates the support of our area industry partners.”
