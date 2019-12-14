The Crossroads Community Band will perform its annual Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. Saturday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St. in Victoria.
The event is free and open to the public.
The band will perform “Stille Nacht,” “A Fireside Christmas,” “Christmas ‘POP’ Sing-A-Long,” “Sugar Plum Samba,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Let There Be Peace,” “A Carmen Christmas” and “Greensleeves.”
The Crossroads Community Band, founded in 2009, is affiliated with Victoria College, and VC students may perform in the band for VC music ensemble credit.
For more information on the Crossroads Community Band, visit CCBVictoria.org.
