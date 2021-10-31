The Crossroads Community Band will perform a Veterans Day Concert at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The band will perform traditional patriotic favorites, including the “Star Spangled Banner,” “Armed Forces Salute” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The Crossroads Community Band, founded in 2009, is affiliated with Victoria College, and VC students may perform in the band for VC music ensemble credit. There are currently 12 Victoria College students performing with the band.
The Victoria Fine Arts Center is located at 1002 Sam Houston Drive in Victoria.
