Crossroads Community Band to perform Christmas Concert on Dec. 8

The Crossroads Community Band’s Christmas Concert will be Wednesday.

 Contributed photo

The Crossroads Community Band will perform a Christmas Concert on Wednesday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.

The free event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is located at 4102 N. Ben Jordan St. in Victoria.

Nick Stange, a music instructor at Victoria College, will conduct the performance. Musical selections will include “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Stille Nacht (Silent Night)” and “Christmas Pop Sing Along.”

The Crossroads Community Band, founded in 2009, is affiliated with Victoria College, and VC students may perform in the band for VC music ensemble credit. Twelve Victoria College students perform with the band.

For more information on the Crossroads Community Band, visit CCBVictoria.org.

