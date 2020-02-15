The Crossroads Community Band will perform its spring concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
The event is free and open to the public.
The concert will include “The Walking Frog” by Karl King, “As Summer Was Just Beginning” by Larry D. Daehn, “Washington Greys” by Claudio S. Grafulla, “Dies Irae” by Giuseppe Verdi and “Somewhere from West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein.
The Crossroads Community Band, founded in 2009, is affiliated with Victoria College, and VC students may perform in the band for VC music ensemble credit.
The Welder Center is at 214 N. Main St. in Victoria.
For more information on the Crossroads Community Band, visit CCBVictoria.org.
