The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor held commencement services for the fall semester on Dec. 11 at Crusader Stadium. This was the university’s 164th graduating class, and 388 students graduated with baccalaureate degrees, 76 received master’s degrees, and 41 earned doctoral degrees.
UMHB President Randy O’Rear commended students for their dedication and determination to finish their degrees during unprecedented times.
“As much as the coronavirus has disrupted our lives in negative ways, I know there are positive aspects as well,” he said. “One of the positives is, now you know no matter what comes your way, you have the strength and determination to overcome. I hope that as you look back, you find that this time made you stronger. The grit and perseverance that each one of you showed while you completed your studies set you apart, and it’s truly something that deserves to be applauded.”
Student awards given during the ceremony included the Provost Medal for highest overall GPA, which was awarded to 15 students who each graduated with perfect 4.0 grade point averages: Kaitlynn Birkes, of Moody, Hope Brents, of Round Rock, Lauren Burns, of Houston, Tyler Childs, of Boerne, Burt Cruz II, of Copperas Cove, Devyn Dockal, of Belton, Casey Faichtinger, of Sealy, Sydney Harris, of Deer Park, Savana Jones, of Lorena, Stephen Steger, of Temple, Rachel Stepanov, of Georgetown, Samantha Swisher, of San Antonio, Breanna Tucker, of Clovis, NM, Keri Urbantke, of Temple, and Ashlyn Wimberly, of Waco.
The Loyalty Cup, which is awarded to the student who is most representative of the ideals, traditions and spirit of the university, was given to Madison Henry, of Killeen. The President’s Award for meritorious service went to Molly Rodeffer, of Salado.
The following Crossroads students graduated:
Bachelor’s Degrees:
- Beeville: David D. Smith, B.S., Criminal Justice
- Cuero: Noah Matthew Barron, B.G.S.
- East Bernard: Roberto Carlos Jordan, B.G.S.; Michael James Sims, B.S., Fitness and Wellness Promotion
- Yoakum: Jacquelyn Makayla Gonzales, B.S., Engineering
Doctoral Degrees
- Ganado: Austin Ryan Alford, D.P.T., Physical Therapy
