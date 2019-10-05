Crossroads Strings and the Crossroads Community Band will perform their fall concerts in October.
Crossroads Strings will perform an orchestra concert featuring works by Albeniz, Hanson and Buckley with guest soloists Melissa Balli, Danny Murzi and Turner Partain on violin. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Crossroads Strings is comprised of Victoria College students who are earning college credit as well as musicians from the community, and gives young string players the opportunity to develop their talents with adult string players throughout the Crossroads area.
The Crossroads Community Band will perform its Fall Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Victoria East High School Auditorium.
The Crossroads Community Band, founded in 2009, is a traditional concert band with woodwind, brass and percussion sections. The band is composed of community members as well as high school and college students. Victoria College students may perform in the band for VC music ensemble credit.
The Victoria East High School Auditorium is at 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane.
Both events are free and open to the public.
