Crossroads Strings seeking new members

Crossroads Strings rehearses from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays.

 Contributed photo

Crossroads Strings is seeking members to perform during the fall/winter season.

“Play a string instrument? Come join us on Monday evenings at Victoria College’s Band Hall from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for orchestra rehearsals,” said Melissa Balli, VC music professor and Crossroads Strings conductor.”

Crossroads Strings, which has 20 members, is comprised of Victoria College students who are earning college credit as well as musicians from the community.

The group will perform one concert this fall.

College students can contact Balli at 361-573-3291 to get more information. Community members interested in joining Crossroads Strings can contact Victoria Symphony Director of Education Kathryn Myers at 361-576-4500.

