Crossroads Strings to perform outdoor Christmas Concert on Dec. 11

Crossroads Strings will perform an outdoor Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Friday on the lawn adjacent to Victoria College’s Fine Arts Building.
The concert will include a selection of Christmas classics including “Happy Holidays” and “Silent Night.” Jose Flores, professor of violin at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, will join the ensemble as a guest soloist for “We Three Kings.”
“Crossroads Strings is incredibly lucky to continue rehearsing and performing in the midst of a pandemic,” said VC music instructor Melissa Balli, who will conduct the performance. “I am happy we can bring a sense of normalcy and holiday cheer to our members and community.”
Crossroads Strings is comprised of Victoria College students who are earning college credit as well as musicians from the community.
The event is free and open to the public. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. All audience members must maintain social distancing and wear a mask at all times.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Building is on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria.
