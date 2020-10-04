Crossroads Strings to perform outdoor concert on Oct. 12

Crossroads Strings will perform a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 on the lawn adjacent to Victoria College’s Fine Arts Building.
The event will feature three violin soloists in a piece titled “Fiddlers Three,” a paso doble titled “Allegrador” and the “Thunder and Lightning Polka” by Johann Strauss.
Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. All audience members must maintain social distancing and wear facial coverings during the event.
“We are excited to offer this outdoor event,” said Melissa Balli, who is a music instructor at Victoria College and the conductor for Crossroads Strings. “This event will offer the community a chance to enjoy performances by our talented musicians in a beautiful and relaxed setting on VC’s Main Campus.”
Crossroads Strings is comprised of Victoria College students who are earning college credit as well as musicians from the community.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Building is on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria.
