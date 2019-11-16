The Crossroads Strings’ Winter Concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
The event is free and open to the public.
The concert will feature works by Bartok, Saint Saenz and Brahmas with guest soloist Carlos Gonzales on the French horn.
Crossroads Strings is comprised of Victoria College students who are earning college credit as well as musicians from the community.
The Welder Center is at 214 N. Main St. in Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.