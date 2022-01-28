Sam Houston State University students from the Crossroads have made the president's list or deans' list for the fall semester.

To qualify for the  president's honor roll undergraduates must have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.

To qualify for the dean's list of academic honors, undergraduates must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.

Students from the Crossroads who made the president's list are:

Bay City: Delorian Stredic

Boling: Hailey Davis, Trista Garza, Samantha Pospisil, Dominique Rodriguez

Cuero: Regan Dunn

East Bernard: Melissa Fajkus, Rachel Kulcak, Katelynn Leonards, Paige Nixon, Andrea Rincon Morales

Edna: Haley Keith

El Campo: McKenzie Easter, Emanuel Hernandez, Daniela Vazquez, Taylor Watz

Falls City: Lauren Lyssy

Inez: Lacy Schulz

Karnes City: Serenity Alaniz

Palacios: Paytyn Saha

Port Lavaca: Mason Boudreaux

Victoria: Ava Galarza, Elliett Hanes, Blair Jacobusse, Mary Konarik, Taylor Laux, Nathan Oliver, Katelyn Perez, Ansliee Stehling

Wharton: Cooper Hawk

Crossroads students who made the deans' list are:

Bay City: Uday Atodaria, Brittney Flores, Nicholas Harris, Brittany Miller, Daniel Rodriguez, Danna Sepulveda, Delorian Stredic, Brock Williams-Rodriguez

Beeville: Monica Gaona

Boling: Hailey Davis, Trista Garza, Kodi James, Samantha Pospisil, Dominique Rodriguez, Korbyn Rolf

Cuero: Regan Dunn, Jessa Knox, Kensly Ley

East Bernard: William Bohacek, Melissa Fajkus, Kortlan Faulk, Jared Fuechec, Rachel Kulcak, Katelynn Leonards, Mackensi Muzik, Paige Nixon, Andrea Rincon Morales

Edna: Daniel Gonzales, Haley Keith, Heather Kvamme

El Campo: McKenzie Easter, Emanuel Hernandez, Cristal Jaramillo, Aubree Matthews, Rachel Pustejovsky, Karah Soliz, Daniela Vazquez, Taylor Watz

Falls City: Lauren Lyssy

Francitas: Kathleen Akin

Ganado:  Danni Kyttle, Madison Rosalez

Goliad: Lindsey Jacobs

Gonzales: Katelyn Ostby

Harwood: Tiffany Guerra

Inez: Lacy Schulz, Katelyn Tumlinson

Karnes City: Serenity Alaniz

Kenedy: Megan Bailey

Palacios: Ashlyn Perez, Paytyn Saha

Port Lavaca: Mason Boudreaux, Logan Evans, Bethany Mcfarland, Steven Spears

Van Vleck: Julia Landry

Victoria: Jaylynn Flores, Ava Galarza, Emiliano Garza, Elliett Hanes, Dustin Hempel, Blair Jacobusse, Austin Kainer, Mary Konarik, Taylor Laux, Ashley Miska, Nathan Oliver, Katelyn Perez, Tiara Steele, Ansliee Stehling

Wharton: Gunnar Davidek, Cooper Hawk, Richard Heffner, Herlinda Hines

Woodsboro: Holley Nelson

Yorktown: Stephanie Buesing, Bailee Marez

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.