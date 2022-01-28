Sam Houston State University students from the Crossroads have made the president's list or deans' list for the fall semester.
To qualify for the president's honor roll undergraduates must have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
To qualify for the dean's list of academic honors, undergraduates must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
Students from the Crossroads who made the president's list are:
Bay City: Delorian Stredic
Boling: Hailey Davis, Trista Garza, Samantha Pospisil, Dominique Rodriguez
Cuero: Regan Dunn
East Bernard: Melissa Fajkus, Rachel Kulcak, Katelynn Leonards, Paige Nixon, Andrea Rincon Morales
Edna: Haley Keith
El Campo: McKenzie Easter, Emanuel Hernandez, Daniela Vazquez, Taylor Watz
Falls City: Lauren Lyssy
Inez: Lacy Schulz
Karnes City: Serenity Alaniz
Palacios: Paytyn Saha
Port Lavaca: Mason Boudreaux
Victoria: Ava Galarza, Elliett Hanes, Blair Jacobusse, Mary Konarik, Taylor Laux, Nathan Oliver, Katelyn Perez, Ansliee Stehling
Wharton: Cooper Hawk
Crossroads students who made the deans' list are:
Bay City: Uday Atodaria, Brittney Flores, Nicholas Harris, Brittany Miller, Daniel Rodriguez, Danna Sepulveda, Delorian Stredic, Brock Williams-Rodriguez
Beeville: Monica Gaona
Boling: Hailey Davis, Trista Garza, Kodi James, Samantha Pospisil, Dominique Rodriguez, Korbyn Rolf
Cuero: Regan Dunn, Jessa Knox, Kensly Ley
East Bernard: William Bohacek, Melissa Fajkus, Kortlan Faulk, Jared Fuechec, Rachel Kulcak, Katelynn Leonards, Mackensi Muzik, Paige Nixon, Andrea Rincon Morales
Edna: Daniel Gonzales, Haley Keith, Heather Kvamme
El Campo: McKenzie Easter, Emanuel Hernandez, Cristal Jaramillo, Aubree Matthews, Rachel Pustejovsky, Karah Soliz, Daniela Vazquez, Taylor Watz
Falls City: Lauren Lyssy
Francitas: Kathleen Akin
Ganado: Danni Kyttle, Madison Rosalez
Goliad: Lindsey Jacobs
Gonzales: Katelyn Ostby
Harwood: Tiffany Guerra
Inez: Lacy Schulz, Katelyn Tumlinson
Karnes City: Serenity Alaniz
Kenedy: Megan Bailey
Palacios: Ashlyn Perez, Paytyn Saha
Port Lavaca: Mason Boudreaux, Logan Evans, Bethany Mcfarland, Steven Spears
Van Vleck: Julia Landry
Victoria: Jaylynn Flores, Ava Galarza, Emiliano Garza, Elliett Hanes, Dustin Hempel, Blair Jacobusse, Austin Kainer, Mary Konarik, Taylor Laux, Ashley Miska, Nathan Oliver, Katelyn Perez, Tiara Steele, Ansliee Stehling
Wharton: Gunnar Davidek, Cooper Hawk, Richard Heffner, Herlinda Hines
Woodsboro: Holley Nelson
Yorktown: Stephanie Buesing, Bailee Marez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.