Cuero resident happy to resume her higher-education journey at VC

Crystal Eichhorn believes the third time is a charm for her higher-education pursuit.
Eichhorn, 46, attended Victoria College twice — first in 1998, then again in 2000. But motherhood and work took precedence until last fall when she enrolled at VC with the goal of becoming a high school history teacher.
“Victoria College is close to home, and the advisers are amazing. That’s why I came back to VC,” said Eichhorn, who lives in Cuero and works as a credit recovery proctor at Cuero High School. “Going back to school was a new challenge for me. It was something I really thought a lot about. But I wanted to show my boys and the kids at Cuero High School that it doesn’t matter how old you are. It’s never too late to achieve goals you set for yourself, and I have wanted to be a teacher since I was in high school.”
Like many college students, Eichhorn’s biggest challenge has come from adjusting to remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s so different from having classes face-to-face,” Eichhorn said. “I am a very face-to-face person. But I have some really great professors that will meet with you for extra tutoring if needed. The Tutoring Center has been amazing. Our professors are understanding the challenges we are going through also because they are going through them as well.”
As a credit recovery proctor at Cuero High School, Eichhorn helps students regain class credits they have not been able to achieve in the classroom.
“They do everything online,” Eichhorn said. “I also have students that are wanting to graduate early, so they come to me to work on getting credits faster.”
Eichhorn’s 19-year-old son Travis also is attending Victoria College. The mother and son are currently taking a history class together.
“We push each other because I hold myself to a very high standard,” said Eichhorn, who has maintained a 3.5 GPA while taking nine hours of classes this semester.
Eichhorn was recently invited to become a member of Victoria College’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS). The NSLS is an accredited leadership development program that builds leadership, career and life skills for students.
“It’s an amazing organization,” said Eichhorn, who serves as the Victoria chapter’s fundraising chair. “I find myself in leadership roles every single day in what I do at the high school. The NSLS offers scholarships to members, and you qualify for recommendations for jobs from the NSLS. They have wonderful mentors and offer so many options for leadership training.”
Eichhorn said she has not for one moment regretted her decision to return to college.
“VC makes the transition to college an easy process,” Eichhorn said. “It was a little hard for me at first, but I feel that coming back and showing myself I can reach my goals at my age is the best experience I could ask for in education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.