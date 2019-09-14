Victoria College’s John W. Stormont Lecture Series will present “Comanche Stories and Traditions with Lance Tahmahkera” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Museum of the Coastal Bend.
The event is free and open to the public.
Tahmahkera is a great-great grandson of Quanah Parker, who is considered the “Last Chief of the Comanche.” Tahmahkera’s parents continued many Comanche traditions, and much of his youth was spent at pow-wows where he heard family stories about ancestors and their tribal lifestyles.
“We are bringing in renowned scholars and subject-matter experts to share their research and experiences,” Sue Prudhomme, Victoria College executive director of cultural affairs, said of the series. “This fall, we’ll explore Comanche traditions, the Civil War, and European colonization efforts in South Texas.”
The Stormont Lecture Series will continue on Oct. 3 with “Palmito Ranch: Last Land Battle of the Civil War” and Nov. 14 with “Alonso de Leon’s Expeditions into Texas.”
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on Victoria College’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is “pay-what-you-want.”
For more information on the Museum of the Coastal Bend and its upcoming events, visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org, email Museum@VictoriaCollege.edu or call 361-582-2511.
