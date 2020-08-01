Eight graduate from VC’s Vocational Nursing Program in Cuero

Victoria College recently announced eight spring 2020 graduates from its Vocational Nursing Program in Cuero.
The graduates are Austin Gallaway, Emily Bertram, Brandy Beyer, Sarah Castillo and Leo Trevino, all of Cuero; Alma Marshall, of Victoria; Jessica Engelhardt, of Hallettsville; and Alyssa Garza, of Yorktown.
Three of the graduates have already been hired to full-time positions in the nursing profession, and three others are continuing their education in VC’s Associate Degree Nursing Program.
“As challenging and uncertain as their education and most importantly their lives were during these difficult times, they made the adjustment, persevered and conquered all obstacles that were thrown at them,” said Patrick Thiry, Victoria College instructor for the vocational nursing program in Cuero. “That mindset is what will guide them to a successful career and life. I am so proud of them all. It was an honor to be their teacher and mentor during the past year.”
Victoria College’s Vocational Nursing Program is a 12-month certificate program offered on VC’s Main Campus and in Cuero, Gonzales and Hallettsville. The program is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing.
Successful completion of the program enables students to take the National Licensure Exam for Practical Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies students to be licensed as a vocational nurse.
For more information on VC’s Vocational Nursing Program, call 361-573-3291 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/VocationalNursing.
