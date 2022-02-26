Victoria College’s “Etiquette for Business” Lunch & Learn Series will conclude at 11:30 a.m. April 14 with “Etiquette for Verbal Communication” in Room 306 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The 90-minute class will discuss different types of verbal and nonverbal communication used in the workplace as well as customer service styles.
The deadline to register for the class is noon April 11. The cost for the class is $35, and lunch will be provided.
Registration also remains open for “Etiquette for Written Communication” scheduled for March 10. The deadline to register is noon March 7. The cost for the class is $35, and lunch will be provided.
To register or get more information about the series, call 361-582-2528, email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu, or visit VC’s Emerging Technology Complex located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
