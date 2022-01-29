Victoria College’s “Etiquette for Business” Lunch & Learn Series will continue at 11:30 a.m. March 10 with “Etiquette for Written Communication” in Room 306 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The 90-minute class will help participants learn to send a message to coworkers, supervisors and customers that they are professional and credible. Guidelines on the use of written business communications like email will be discussed.
The cost for the class is $35, and lunch will be provided. The deadline to register for “Etiquette for Written Communication” is noon March 7.
The class is also being offered at VC’s Gonzales Center on March 4.
To register or get more information about the series, call 361-582-2528, email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu or visit VC’s Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
