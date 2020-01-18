Fall 2019 grads of VC’s Associate Degree Nursing Program honored at pinning ceremony

Among the 41 graduates of Victoria College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program honored during a pinning ceremony on Dec. 12 at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex were class valedictorian Emily Carroll and class co-salutatorians Bailey Grahmann and Joshua Jones. Pictured from left are David Hinds, VC president; Grahmann; Josie Rivera, member of the VC Board of Trustees; Jones; Darla Strother, VC dean of allied health; Carroll; and Edrel Stoneham, VC dean of student services.

 Photo contributed by Victoria Advocate

Forty-one Victoria College Associate Degree Nursing Program graduates were honored Dec. 12 at a pinning ceremony at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.

Emily Carroll of Victoria was named class valedictorian, and Bailey Grahmann of Hallettsville and Joshua Jones of Victoria were named class co-salutatorians.

Following are other graduates who received their nursing pins:

Austin

  • Miranda Tunchez

Columbus

  • Aubree Supak

Cuero

  • Alyssa Gonzales

Edna

  • Yvette Salas

El Campo

  • Shuranda Finley

Ganado

  • Maria Torres

Gonzales

  • Monica Miller

Huntsville

  • Angela Padilla

Kenedy

  • Lillian Vickery-Smith

New Braunfels

  • Kimberly Mendez

Nordheim

  • Shelby Kennedy

Lake Travis

  • Nancy Nava

Point Comfort

  • Kristen Machicek

Port Lavaca

  • Anna Daigle
  • Sophie Pecena
  • Andrea Silva

Victoria

  • Lacey Bengs
  • Likishia Bundage
  • Mark Cardenas
  • Rose Castro
  • Kimberly Chavarria
  • Amanda Epperson
  • Melissa Flores
  • Gabriel Garcia
  • Megan Garcia
  • Amy Longoria
  • Robin Mathew
  • Ashlyn Parker-Egger
  • Brenda Pena
  • Teresa Robles
  • Linda Soto
  • Bridget Thompson
  • Gabbie Torres
  • Amanda Tristan
  • Mary Ann Villarreal
  • Three Rivers
  • Nicholas Ruiz

Yorktown

  • Meagan Serrano

The nursing pins were presented by Josie Rivera, member of Victoria College’s board of trustees; Kim McClure, ADN associate professor; and Irma Moreno, chair of the ADN Program.

Victoria College offers a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing as well as a one-year Vocational Nursing Certificate and nurse aide training that can be completed in 10 weeks.

Victoria College’s ADN Program is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Successful completion enables graduates to apply for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies graduates for licensure as a registered nurse.

For more information on Victoria College’s ADN Program, call 361-572-6435 or email tyler.turk@victoriacollege.edu.

