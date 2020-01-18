Fall 2019 grads of VC’s Associate Degree Nursing Program honored at pinning ceremony

Forty-one Victoria College Associate Degree Nursing Program graduates were honored Dec. 12 at a pinning ceremony at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Emily Carroll of Victoria was named class valedictorian, and Bailey Grahmann of Hallettsville and Joshua Jones of Victoria were named class co-salutatorians.
Following are other graduates who received their nursing pins:
Austin
- Miranda Tunchez
Columbus
- Aubree Supak
Cuero
- Alyssa Gonzales
Edna
- Yvette Salas
El Campo
- Shuranda Finley
Ganado
- Maria Torres
Gonzales
- Monica Miller
Huntsville
- Angela Padilla
Kenedy
- Lillian Vickery-Smith
New Braunfels
- Kimberly Mendez
Nordheim
- Shelby Kennedy
Lake Travis
- Nancy Nava
Point Comfort
- Kristen Machicek
Port Lavaca
- Anna Daigle
- Sophie Pecena
- Andrea Silva
Victoria
- Lacey Bengs
- Likishia Bundage
- Mark Cardenas
- Rose Castro
- Kimberly Chavarria
- Amanda Epperson
- Melissa Flores
- Gabriel Garcia
- Megan Garcia
- Amy Longoria
- Robin Mathew
- Ashlyn Parker-Egger
- Brenda Pena
- Teresa Robles
- Linda Soto
- Bridget Thompson
- Gabbie Torres
- Amanda Tristan
- Mary Ann Villarreal
- Three Rivers
- Nicholas Ruiz
Yorktown
- Meagan Serrano
The nursing pins were presented by Josie Rivera, member of Victoria College’s board of trustees; Kim McClure, ADN associate professor; and Irma Moreno, chair of the ADN Program.
Victoria College offers a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing as well as a one-year Vocational Nursing Certificate and nurse aide training that can be completed in 10 weeks.
Victoria College’s ADN Program is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Successful completion enables graduates to apply for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies graduates for licensure as a registered nurse.
For more information on Victoria College’s ADN Program, call 361-572-6435 or email tyler.turk@victoriacollege.edu.
