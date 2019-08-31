Family finds VC to be a great place to start higher education

Lisa Hernandez was one of five siblings in her family to attend Victoria College. So it was no surprise that her two children have carried on the family tradition.
Stephen and Susie Hernandez took dual-credit classes with Victoria College while attending Victoria East High School.
During his senior year at East, Stephen planned to continue his education at a four-year university. His mother was overjoyed when he chose to attend Victoria College.
“My husband and I told him we would support his decision, but that we had a wonderful community college here,” Lisa said. “He came to me about three months before graduating from high school and said he wanted to go to VC. In my mind, I was saying, ‘Hallelujah!’”
Lisa attended Victoria College only briefly, but what she studied at VC wound up altering her career plans and her life.
“I enrolled at VC in the fall 1981 and wanted to be a teacher, then I took a couple of night courses in accounting,” Lisa said. “I didn’t know how to get student aid or student loans, so I had to work part time at a bank while I was going to VC. As it turned out, I wound up staying in the financial industry.”
The accounting skills she learned at Victoria College helped Lisa get a job at Texas Commerce Bank in Austin. The experience she obtained in Austin helped her return to Victoria’s First Victoria National Bank – now Prosperity Bank – in a new capacity.
“I stuck with that field and luckily, with my professionalism and hard work ethic, I got promoted right away to a lending officer. I’ve been blessed to work in this field 23 years and counting,” said Lisa, who now serves as a senior vice president.
Lisa has served with the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Council of Victoria, Theater Victoria, Parkway Church and Junior League of Victoria. Now she spends much of her spare time with her family.
Lisa is confident Victoria College has provided her children with the foundation needed to take their education to the next level.
“Students get more of a personal touch at Victoria College,” Lisa said. “The professors and the counselors are more accessible to the students. I hear stories all the time of people who go here to Victoria College, and then transfer to a four-year university and the classes there are a breeze, because they have been prepared and set on the right track at VC.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.