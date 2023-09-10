Thirty years after graduating from Victoria College’s Law Enforcement Academy, Tim Crow returned to the nest to complete what he started.
As a result, the former Gonzales police chief is now Gonzales city manager.
“Throughout the years, I had always regretted not finishing my degree,” he said. “In 2020, I finally decided I was going to go back and work on it. Victoria College had an opportunity for me at their location right here in Gonzales, so I enrolled.”
Crow graduated from VC with an Associate of Applied Science degree in criminal justice, then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
“I was almost 50 years old when I went back to Victoria College, sitting in class with young men and young ladies who were younger than my own kids,” he said. “It was humbling, but I focused on my goal and was supportive to whoever I could be supportive to. Inside my ring from Texas A&M University-Commerce, it has the inscription: ‘Thirty years late, Tim Crow.’”
Crow graduated from Karnes City High School in 1988. He had always had an interest in law enforcement, so he began doing ride-alongs with police officers in Kenedy, after dropping out of college.
The police chief at the time asked him if he had thought about going to the Law Enforcement Academy, so he did. Crow became a Kenedy police officer upon graduation.
He worked as a police officer in his hometown for four years before moving to Gonzales to run the DARE Program in 1998. Crow became chief of the Gonzales Police Department in 2003.
“When I started my career, I felt like it was what I was called to do,” he said. “Thirty-three years later, I decided I needed some new challenges and moved into city management. I have an opportunity to have a bigger say leading to positive improvements for our community in this role.
“I can also lead and inspire people to do the best that they are able to do and drive themselves to continue to improve. Stepping into city management was a big transition. You don’t know something until you’ve sat in the seat. Once you sit in the seat, it’s like, ‘Ok. Now I get it.’”
Crow remains a big proponent of VC’s Gonzales Center, working closely with its manager, Vince Ortiz, to encourage community members to enroll in classes.
“I have enjoyed my work with Victoria College here in Gonzales,” he said. “I look forward to many years of watching the opportunities there grow with our community.
“I can’t emphasize enough to people that if higher education is for you, go for it. Even if you think you’re the old guy in the room or the old gal in the room, just do it.”
That advice rings especially true for his colleagues who are looking to start or complete an associate degree without leaving the Gonzales city limits.
“Since I started going back to school, I have been in the ears of every officer about different opportunities available to them,” he said. “I tell them to enroll.
“I say, ‘All you have to do is the work. Don’t be afraid of a test, or having to sit in a room with people who are younger than you. Swallow your pride and move on. They are there trying to improve. You can do the same.’”