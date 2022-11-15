Area high school students and their families can discover opportunities to make college more affordable on Thursday when the University of Houston-Victoria, Victoria College and other GenTX-Victoria partners present GenTX Way to Pay Day.
The free, in-person event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the UHV University Center, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St.
Volunteers will provide students with free assistance applying for financial aid at Victoria College, UHV or another institution.
During the event, students can attend financial literacy presentations at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. by William Meters with Frost Bank; complete a college application; get help with scholarship applications and essays; and submit the FAFSA with assistance from a college financial aid counselor.
To complete the FAFSA – an important first step in exploring available financial aid options – students and parents will need their 2021 tax return and Social Security number.
GenTX-Victoria, part of the statewide Generation TX movement, is a communitywide collaboration aimed at encouraging an entire generation of Texans to pursue education or training after high school graduation. Local GenTX events are financially supported by Dow, the lead sponsor, as well as UHV, VC and Victoria Independent School District.
For more information, call 361-573-3291.