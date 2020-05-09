The spring 2020 issue of Victoria College magazine features current and former students and how VC has helped them in their journeys.
The 20-page magazine, which is being distributed throughout the Crossroads, also highlights a Victoria College faculty member, VC’s Academy of Lifelong Learning, an example of how VC students give back to the community, expansion of VC’s industrial trades facilities, a training partnership between VC and an area high school, and VC’s Alumni & Friends organization.
The publication was produced by VC’s Marketing & Communications Department with contributions from faculty and staff.
“Residents throughout the Crossroads began receiving the magazine last week, and we’re already receiving positive feedback from individuals who have enjoyed reading the stories that highlight how Victoria College helps improve lives and strengthen communities,” said Darin Kazmir, VC Marketing & Communications director. “During the trying times in which we live due to COVID-19, we hope that others will take the time to read about some amazing individuals featured in this publication and find some motivation to keep working toward their goals.”
The magazine’s cover story is about Victoria College graduate Brie Irons, who took dual-credit classes at Victoria College’s Gonzales Center while attending Gonzales High School. Irons went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business management from Texas A&M University and soon realized her dream of owning her own bakery in Gonzales.
“It was an honor to appear on the cover of the spring 2020 magazine,” Irons said. “I hope my story inspires others to take courses at VC. Whether you start or finish at VC, a local college is invaluable.”
The publication also features Victoria College geology professor Matt Weiler, the 2019 recipient of VC’s Distinguished Teaching Award, recent Law Enforcement Academy graduate Tammy Oliver, and California engineer Erica Ortiz, who graduated from VC in 2008.
The publication can be viewed online at VictoriaCollege.edu. A link to the magazine is on the website’s homepage.
