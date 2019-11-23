Victoria College hosted about 150 high school students from around the Crossroads for VC’s 2019 Public Service and Healthcare Academy on Nov. 7.
Students attending the annual event at Victoria College’s Main Campus were from Faith Academy and Bloomington, Calhoun, Cuero, Edna, Industrial, Shiner, Victoria East, Victoria West and Yorktown high schools.
The students received information on various education and training opportunities offered by Victoria College. They were also involved in hands-on activities throughout the five-hour event, which concluded with panel discussions featuring professionals in public service and health care careers. The students rotated to presentations on respiratory care, emergency medical services, law enforcement, nursing, physical therapy assistant and other allied health careers.
“I really enjoyed the hands-on opportunities,” said Edna High School student Kansas Smith. “I didn’t know Victoria College offered all these programs.”
Attendees received training in handcuffing and self-defense from VC’s Law Enforcement Academy and saw much of Victoria College’s state-of-the-art healthcare technology put into action.
“It was interesting to put yourself in situations to see what that career feels like,” said Calhoun High School student Kylie Taylor.
