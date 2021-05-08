Higher education hasn’t always been in Victoria.
Victoria College was created on Sept. 14, 1925, after Frank H. Crain made a motion during a Victoria Independent School District board meeting to establish Victoria Junior College. Crain’s motion is carried by unanimous vote.
The college, which were originally located on the Patti Welder High School campus, opened to its first 51 students.
The Victoria's school district's Superintendent Virgil L. Griffin was named president of Victoria Junior College and was paid $3,600 for his dual role as superintendent and Victoria Junior College president.
Nellie Lee Kelley was the first Victoria Junior College student to receive a diploma in 1926.
In 1948, the college’s board of trustees purchased 40 acres of the 160 acres Brownson Home tract for $500 per acre.
In 1949, the college was renamed to Victoria College. In September of that year, the college opened its new campus at 2200 E. Red River St., where it currently operates.
The nursing program was created in 1959.
The campus expanded in 1970 to include the library, gymnasium, field house and fine arts building.
Now, the campus has about 8,000 students enrolled.
In the early years, Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria shared facilities.
The university was brought to Victoria in 1973.
Karen Locher, the university library's senior director attended the university in the early years of its creation. At the time, it only enrolled junior and senior students.
One of her first instructors came from Houston to Victoria on a bus to teach at the then-center at night, she said.
UHV and VC were deeply connected. UHV students used the student center as well as other VC facilities for their classes.
In 1973, 104 students enrolled in the university with 12 classes offered. It now offers classes to freshmen through graduate school and has more than 4,000 students enrolled.
“It made a huge difference in my life,” Locher said. “It changes a town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.