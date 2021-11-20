Holiday Concert scheduled for Dec. 4 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church

The Victoria College Choir and Choraliers will join the Victoria Civic Chorus and members of the Cuero High School Choir for a Holiday Concert at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
General admission tickets are $10.
The performance, which will be conducted by Victoria College Music Professor David Means, will feature selections from Handel’s Messiah with an orchestra and guest soloists.
“Our singers are looking forward to returning to a live concert and hope the public will come out to join our celebration of live music,” Means said. “We are fortunate to have members of the Cuero High School Choir under the direction of Heather Turk joining us in this performance.”
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is at 4102 N. Ben Jordan St. in Victoria.
For more information, call 361-572-6425 or email David.Means@VictoriaCollege.edu.
