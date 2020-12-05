Jackson County lawyer now serving on Victoria College Foundation Board

Jake Srp’s journey to becoming an attorney at law began in large part at Victoria College.
Srp attended Victoria College immediately after graduating from Edna High School in 1998. He then transferred to Sam Houston State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Srp returned to Victoria College to obtain a Basic Peace Officer Certification from VC’s Law Enforcement Academy. After serving four years as a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Srp enrolled at South Texas College of Law in Houston and received his license to practice in 2011.
“Victoria College provided me the fundamentals I needed to earn my bachelor’s degree and juris doctorate,” Srp said. “Not only did I obtain my basics from VC, but the faculty and curriculum taught me how to be a better student, which made my overall college experience much easier and more rewarding.”
Now Srp is giving back to Victoria College as a member of Victoria College Foundation’s Board of Directors.
“It’s an honor to serve on the board of the Victoria College Foundation,” said Srp, who opened his own Edna law office in 2015. “The VC Foundation is a great organization, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Srp also serves as Edna’s city attorney and president of the Jackson County Emergency Services District No. 3.
“It is an honor to welcome Jake Srp to the VC Foundation Board,” said Amy Mundy, executive director of the VC Foundation. “Jake’s educational journey as a VC transfer student and Law Enforcement Academy graduate will really bring a unique expertise to the board.”
Srp is one of the newest members of the VC Foundation Board, which is made up of 29 members representing diverse backgrounds and communities throughout the Crossroads.
“Victoria College has had a tremendous impact on our community and region,” Srp said. “Not only does it provide local residents with an opportunity to obtain a quality education, it also brings people to our community who are in search of the same. This greatly benefits our local economy, improves our workforce, and leads to better jobs and more opportunity.”
The Victoria College Foundation financially supports VC as it meets the needs of students, employees, facilities, classrooms and important VC initiatives. The VC Foundation contributes to VC’s efforts in the form of student scholarships, grants for employee endeavors, technology upgrades, funding for emerging and innovative programs, and capital improvements.
