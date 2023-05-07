Soon after Victoria College named Joshua Smith as head coach for the Pirates men’s and women’s cross country and track and field teams, he went right to work recruiting student-athletes for the 2023-24 season.
“I am honored for the opportunity to lead Victoria College’s running program,” said Smith. “The Crossroads community has been nothing but supportive from day one of building the program. I look forward to creating a legacy of success and molding student-athletes to their highest potential.”
Smith was a student-athlete at the University of Texas-San Antonio before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. He comes to VC after assisting at Xavier University of Louisiana, the University of the Incarnate Word, and the University of North Texas. While at these institutions he coached 20 C-USA & Southland Conference finalists and eight NCAA West preliminary qualifiers and won four conference championships.
“We wanted someone who could assume the role with the experience to build a fully competitive program that will help provide opportunities for the student-athletes of our community,” said Athletic Director Trey Anderson.
Victoria College is currently one of three programs competing in Region 14 of the NJCAA. Cross country and track and field continue to be emerging sports in the conference.
Smith, who took the helm of VC’s running program during its inaugural season, is actively recruiting for both men’s and women’s cross country and track and field. For more information, visit VCPirates.com or call 361-573-3291.
Photo caption: Joshua Smith, VC’s Cross Country, track & field coach