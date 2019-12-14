Lineup announced for 2020 Charity Concert Series

The 2020 Charity Concert Series will kick off Jan. 10 with Whisperin’ Bill Anderson at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets for the event, which will begin at 7:30 p.m., are $55. Ticket packages including $15 discounts for each performance are available for all three concerts in the series.
Proceeds from the series benefit the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, the Welder Center and the Victoria Lions Club.
Anderson is considered one of the top country music songwriters. He has been voted Country Music Songwriter of the Year six times and won Song of the Year honors in 2005 for collaborating to write “Whiskey Lullaby” for Brad Paisley and Allison Krauss and in 2007 for co-writing “Give It Away” for George Strait.
Anderson has performed regularly at the Grand Ole Opry since 1961 and appeared for three years in the ABC soap opera “One Life to Live.”
The 2020 Charity Concert Series will continue Feb. 20 with Moe Bandy and Janie Fricke and conclude March 13 with TG Sheppard and Kelly Lang.
Bandy has produced 10 No. 1 country music hits. Fricke has released 23 albums and 36 hit country music singles. Sheppard has topped the country music charts with 21 singles, and Lang is an award-winning singer/songwriter who has appeared at the Grand Ole Opry, Star Search, Nashville Now and Music City Tonight.
Tickets can be purchased online at WelderCenter.org or at the Welder Center Box Office from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
The Welder Center is at 214 N. Main St. in Victoria.
