Midwestern State University recognized 1,036 honor students for the fall 2021 semester. The president's honor roll included 369 students, the provost's honor roll included 302 students and the dean's honor roll included 365 students.
Megan Thonsgaard, of Louise, made the president's honor roll.
To qualify for the president's honor roll, a student must complete 12 hours in one semester with no grade lower than A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.