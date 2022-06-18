McNeese State University conferred degrees on 756 graduates during the 158 th commencement ceremonies May 13 in Burton Coliseum.
Spring graduates from Texas are:
Alvin: Nathan L. Collins, Bachelor of Science in Management
Baytown: Priscilla Janelle Ibarra, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies; David Martinez, Bachelor of Science in Management
Bridge City: Lauren Lynae Darby, Bachelor of General Studies; Hannah M. Wiegreffe, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General
Cibolo: Nicholas A. Holiday, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General
College Station: John Robert Dalton, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Jordan J. Yeatts, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science
Cypress: Hayley E. Halliday, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Edinburg: Rene Davila, Bachelor of Science in Finance
Hamshire: Madison E. Novak, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
Houston: Nikki Sue Richard Alston, Master of Business Administration; Shania Rasha Anthony, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Cameron M. Foster, Bachelor of General Studies; Bryan Moore, Bachelor of Science in Marketing; Alexander K. Perkins, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication
Katy: Dakota Michael Loosemore, Master of Science in Health and Human Performance; Caroline Harper Mally, Bachelor of Science in Finance; Trey Joseph Vondenstein, Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education Grades K-12
Kerrville: Heather Denise Moore Vincent, Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences KILGORE: Madison Alana Dean, Master of Arts in Psychology
Kingwood: Amanda Sue Squyres, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
La Porte: David Wohnoutka Aguillon, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
League City: Haylie Michelle Ruhl, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Lindale: Christopher Logan Thompson, Master of Arts in English and Master of Fine Arts
Livingston: Gabriel Cody Gonzales, Bachelor of Music
Montgomery: Cameron Grace Newhouse, Bachelor of Science in Marketing
Navasota: Malaiya Cherrell Jedkins, Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management
Orange: Jodi L. Cabiness, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Meg Lauren Clark, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Emily Jo Daigle, Master of Science in Nursing; Thomas Alec Holland, Bachelor of Music; Jason Wesley Pollock, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Callie Ann Sattler, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences
Rockwall: Tyler Stone, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Morgan A. Talley, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Grades PK-3
San Antonio: Joseph C. Latronico, Master of Science in Criminal Justice; Ceria Montega LeDay, Bachelor of General Studies
Spring: Caroline S. Fritsch, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Anna L. Watson, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science
Tarkington: Chloe Elizabeth Mullins, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Tomball: Zachery Diaz, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Victoria: Alexandria Lysette Nagle, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration
Vidor: Zachary Joseph Robin, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Winnie: Matlin S. Starnes, Bachelor of Arts in Art
