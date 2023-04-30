When push came to shove, Amy Chavez shoved back. Hard.
As a 36-year-old high school dropout working at a tire shop, she took over a managerial role with the promise of a permanent title and raise. Neither came to fruition as her previous boss, after quitting, was re-hired 11 months later.
"The day they brought him back, I went into the store across from Victoria College," she said. "I got a cold water and sat there on my lunch break. I was looking at the college and said, 'You know what? Enough is enough. I'm going in there.' And I went in."
Chavez, who now works at A&A Bail Bonds in Victoria, began the process of earning a GED by taking VC's Adult Education and Literacy classes. She not only graduated with a Business Management Certificate in 2017 and an Associate of Science degree three years later, but she was also inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society.
"I didn't graduate from high school, so I didn't know how I was going to be able to do it when I went in," she said. "I had no idea I was going to excel like I did. I had this potential in me, and this mind inside of my head that had never been exercised. I went straight into it. I've been relentless ever since."
While at VC, Chavez maintained a hectic schedule with four children — Tre'vel Zarate, 21, Troy'Von Zarate, 19, Mark'anna Watkin, 17, and Kilah Chavez,17, — and her husband, Isaac Chavez. Both of her sons also attended VC.
"Kilah is deaf," she said. "She came to live with us when I was at Victoria College. It was a culture shock. I was taking classes full time and trying to work when she came to live with us."
Chavez benefitted greatly from being a member of VC's KEY Center, a TRIO Student Support Services Program funded by the U.S. Department of Education, which provides an academically enriching and supportive environment for low-income, first-generation or disabled college students.
"The KEY Center helped me tremendously," said Chavez, a first-generation college student. "I love it. James Martinez, the Law Enforcement Academy Director, was also a huge part of my success and a huge motivation to me. I met him and got to know him. He helped me a lot."
VC President Jennifer Kent is proud that Chavez has recognized her potential and is determined to keep pressing forward.
"I've had the opportunity to meet Amy and learn about her journey, which is similar in many ways to that of the typical VC student,” she said. "Her story exemplifies VC's commitment to ensuring our educational pathways lead to high economic value in our community. We could not be prouder of Amy and where her journey has already taken her."
Since leaving VC in 2020, Chavez remains on her higher education journey. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Houston-Victoria in 2021.
"My life experience really helped me and pushed me more toward criminal justice," she said. "The things that I went through gave me a strong personality. That's why I took off with it. It clicked with me, and came to me naturally. I love criminal justice because I want to help people."
Now, Chavez is on track to graduate with a master's degree in criminal justice from UHV in May 2024. From there, the sky is the limit.
"I don't know what I'm going to do after that," she said. "Right now, I am using my degree. I am a bail bonds and court agent. I am familiar with the lingo. It's one thing dealing with people; it's another thing when you have been studying the ins and outs of criminal justice and learning why and how people commit crimes.
"It has helped me so much. There is all of this room to grow at the company I work for now. I want to stay there for a while and see once I get my master's degree where it takes me."
Chavez is living proof that no matter the circumstances, VC is always an option to transition into a higher learning environment and to never say “never.”
"One day when you've had enough, you're going to make the right choice or the wrong one," she said. "There's nothing in between. I made the right choice.
"But all of the glory goes to God," she added.