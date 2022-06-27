Amy Mundy, Victoria College Executive Director of Advancement and the VC Foundation, was elected to serve on the Texas Association of Community College Foundations (TACCF) Board of Directors at the organization’s annual conference.
Founded in 1995, TACCF is a professional association consisting of executive directors and fundraising professionals employed at Texas community colleges.
“It is an honor to serve on the TACCF Board,” said Mundy, who has been a member of the organization since 2013. “TACCF is about sharing ideas and information to provide enhanced services to our respective colleges. As a board member, I will work for the continued success of TACCF that in turn provides practical resources for community colleges throughout Texas.”
Mundy’s two-year term began at the TACCF conference in February.
