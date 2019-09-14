The Museum of the Coastal Bend will celebrate “Smithsonian Museum Day” rom 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with “Museum Day Live.”
Free tickets for the event can be downloaded at SmithsonianMag.com/MuseumDay. One ticket will allow free admission for two guests.
The Victoria Area Music Association will be at the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests can make paper-plate tambourines and popsicle-stick harmonicas. Musical performances will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on Victoria College’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is “pay-what-you-want.”
For more information on the Museum of the Coastal Bend and its upcoming events, visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org, email Museum@VictoriaCollege.edu or call 361-582-2511.
