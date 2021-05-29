Museum extending Thursday hours during summer

Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will extend its hours on Thursdays during the summer beginning on June 3.
The museum, located at Victoria College’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River Street in Victoria, will be open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“The museum strives to be inclusive and offer opportunities for diverse participation,” said Sue Prudhomme, VC executive director of cultural affairs. “Extended hours on Thursday evenings will facilitate after-work programs and enrichment activities for local community members, including families, young adults and students.”
Guests to the museum can explore “Where Texas History Began” and examine the last 13,000 years of Texas history.
Artifacts from the first inhabitants of the Coastal Bend region through French, Spanish and Mexican colonial efforts are on display. There are also temporary and outdoor exhibits that focus on archaeology and the French settlement of Texas.
The museum is also open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on major holidays. Admission to the museum is pay-what-you-want.
For information on the museum and upcoming events, visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org.
