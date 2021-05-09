Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host a Mammoth Hunters Summer Camp on June 21-25 for children ages 8-12 (grades 4-7).
Activities will include exploring climate, geology, ecology and historical lifeways that will introduce the culture and civilization of early peoples that called the Coastal Bend region their home.
“We are going to turn the youngsters into prehistoric mammoth hunters,” said Greg Garrett, museum experience educator. “This camp will be lots of fun, and parents should register their children early as we will only be able to facilitate 10 campers during the five-day event.”
Each session of the camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon. A pizza lunch will be provided on the final day.
The cost for the camp is $75 per child and includes all supplies.
Advance registration is required by June 1. Registration can be done online at MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on Victoria College’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests at the museum will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the museum. Social distancing will also be required.
For more information, call 361-582-2559.
