Museum hosting Spooky Guided Flashlight Tours, search for ‘chupacabra’

Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host Spooky Guided Flashlight Tours on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30 in which guests can help search for the elusive Texas “chupacabra.”
The event is free of charge. The Oct. 28 tour will begin at 6 p.m., while the Oct. 30 tour will start at 3 p.m. Flashlights will be provided.
The “chupacabra” is a legendary creature said to closely resemble a coyote that attacks livestock.
“Myths and legends are an important aspect of Texas heritage and culture,” said Greg Garrett, the museum’s experience educator. “We will be the epicenter of myth and legend for our Spooky Guided Flashlight Tours. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for visitors to see a ‘real’ chupacabra.”
Participants in the Spooky Guided Flashlight Tour will be able to view a “chupacabra” captured in DeWitt County and visit with the landowner who captured the animal.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is located on Victoria College’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the museum is pay-what-you-want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.