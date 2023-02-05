Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is honoring Black History Month by introducing the inspiring story of George McJunkin into the “13,000 Years” component of the permanent exhibits at the museum.
One of American archaeology’s most significant discoveries was made by a black cowboy named George McJunkin. An avocational archaeologist, his discovery of the Folsom site in 1908 broadened the archaeological record of human habitation of North America back to the late ice age. The distinctive fluted spear points found there, embedded in prehistoric bison bones, forever changed the story of Native American occupation in the New World.
