Guests to Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will have a chance to win prizes from local merchants Thursday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at the inaugural Atlatl Turkey Shoot.
The Nov. 18 competition will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. The Nov. 20 competition will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participation is free and open to the public.
Participants can register at MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org through Nov. 15 or in person at the event.
“Participants are encouraged to show up early, take a few practice throws, and then sling some spears,” said Greg Garrett, the museum’s experience educator. “We will have some great prizes available for the top finishers in each category. We hope to turn the Turkey Shoot into a fun-filled, annual event for all of Victoria to enjoy.”
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is located on Victoria College’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River St. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission to the museum is pay-what-you-want.
