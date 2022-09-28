Victoria College’s Fall 2022 John W. Stormont Lecture Series will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with “The 1892 Victoria County Courthouse — History Illuminated” at the Museum of the Coastal Bend.
Jeff Wright, Victoria County heritage director and executive director of Victoria Preservation Inc., will take attendees on a photographic tour of the historic Victoria County Courthouse.
Built in 1892 by nationally renowned Texas architect J. Riely Gordon, the Romanesque structure is made of Texas granite and Indiana limestone. Restored in 2001, it has been named as one of the most impressive historic courthouses in Texas and remains a functioning courthouse.
The series will continue on from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, with a “Texas Archaeology Mini-Symposium” featuring three prominent archaeologists — Alan Slade, Gus Costa and Tom Hester — speaking on archaeology in Texas, specifically in the Coastal Bend. Speakers begin on the hour. A reception for the museum’s new exhibit, “13,000 Years,” immediately follows the lectures.
Bruce Shackelford, the Texas History Curator at the Witte Museum, will conclude the series with “Cattle Drives: Texas and the International Economy of Beef” at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3.
The lectures are free and open to the public.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on Victoria College’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is “pay-what-you-want.”
For more information on the Museum of the Coastal Bend and its upcoming events, visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org, email Museum@VictoriaCollege.edu or call 361-582-2511.