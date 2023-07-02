Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ summer camp for children ages 8-12.
The camp will be 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturdays, July 8, 15 and 22 at the Museum of the Coastal Bend.
Over the course of three Saturdays, students will learn about the collection, preservation, classification, and display of their own found artifacts, objects and items of interest.
Students will assemble their own personalized "Cabinet of Curiosities" to house their collection and will create a finished display case to take home on the last Saturday of the camp.
Enrollment is limited to 12 students and advance reservations are encouraged. The fee is $75; $65 for MCB members and VC employees and includes instruction and supplies.
For more information or to register, visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org or contact Claudia Quintero at 361-582-2559 or email ClaudiaQuintero@VictoriaCollege.edu.