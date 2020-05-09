Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is assessing how it serves the community through funding from a national program.
The museum was selected to participate in the Museum Assessment Program administered by the American Alliance of Museums.
The museum’s participation is made possible through funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. MAP helps museums strengthen operations, plan for the future and meet standards through self-study and a consultative site visit from an expert peer reviewer.
The museum has chosen to do a community and audience engagement assessment in order to improve how the museum serves the Coastal Bend, including ways to make exhibits more inclusive and accommodating to people with special needs.
“We’d like to better understand the needs of our audience,” said Sue Prudhomme, VC executive director of cultural affairs. “The results of the assessment will focus the museum’s community engagement planning in the coming years.”
“Choosing to be part of the MAP program is indicative of the commitment to civic involvement, public service and overall excellence on the part of Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend,” said Laura Lott, president of AAM. “Studies have shown America’s museums to be among the country’s most trusted and valued institutions. MAP is designed to make them even better.”
Since its creation in 1981, the MAP program has served over 5,000 museums. MAP is supported through a cooperative agreement between AAM and IMLS.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on Victoria College’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St., in Victoria.
For more information on the Museum of the Coastal Bend, visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org, email Museum@VictoriaCollege.edu or call 361-582-2511.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.