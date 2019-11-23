The Museum of the Coastal Bend will offer two “Hands-On History” events Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Hands-On History: Maritime Archaeology” will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, and “Hands-On History: Winter Wonderland” will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday.
All activities for both events are included in the museum’s “pay-what-you-want” admission.
“These events will offer children, families and out-of-town guests an opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy some fun, educational events,” said Sue Prudhomme, VC executive director of cultural affairs.
Tuesday, guests can write underwater, learn about cofferdams and “excavate” artifacts in the museum’s classroom while discovering a whole new world of archaeology. Wednesday, guests can make a snow globe card, create snowflakes from beads and design stained glass mitten decorations.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is located on Victoria College’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is “pay-what-you-want.”
The museum will be closed Thursday through Saturday.
For more information on the Museum of the Coastal Bend and its upcoming events, visit museumofthecoastalbend.org, email museum@victoriacollege.edu or call 361-582-2511.
