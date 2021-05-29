Museum offering free interactive reading experience for children ages 2-5

Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will offer a free monthly interactive reading program for children beginning on June 1.
“The Pictures on My Wall” will be offered at 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of every month through April 5. The hour-long event will allow children ages 2-5 to listen and participate in a reading of Mordicai Gerstein’s “The First Drawing,” which is a historical fiction picture book about prehistoric cave drawings found in France.
“Children will create their own cave art to be displayed in the museum along with the ‘No Stone Unturned’ exhibit,” said Greg Garrett, the museum’s experience educator. “This will allow the children to take a prehistoric trip through their own imaginations.”
Registration is required at least five days prior to each reading. The readings are limited to 10 children.
Children can be registered at MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org or by calling 361-582-2511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.