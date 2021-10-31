Museum offering public opportunity to watch archaeologists in action

The public will have the opportunity to view archaeologists in action twice in November when Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will offer livecasts from its Public Archaeology Lab and a local dig site.
Viewers will experience virtual explorations of the excavations in progress and visit with members of the Coastal Bend Archaeological Logistics Team as they discuss the archaeology processes and recent discoveries.
A livecast of the archaeologists in the lab will be aired 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 9, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 12, the museum will air a livecast from the dig site.
“This is a great opportunity for folks to dip into the archaeological world and see how artifacts are taken through every step of their journey from the trench to the museum,” said Heather Para, the museum’s exhibits and collections manager.
To view the livecasts, visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is at Victoria College’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River St. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the museum is pay-what-you-want.
