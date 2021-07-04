Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is offering an “Explore Victoria Mammoth Hunt” competition this summer in partnership with Explore Victoria Texas, the City of Victoria’s Convention & Visitors Bureau. Participants can compete for vouchers to Uncle Mutt’s Bar-B-Q through Sept. 4.
Visitors to the museum can learn how to throw spears with atlatls, the primary weapons the Coastal Bend’s earliest peoples used to bring down mammoths and other Ice Age animals for food and clothing.
“This is a fun event for our visitors to have a chance to find out how the people in our region hunted these huge creatures with handmade weapons,” said Greg Garrett, museum experience educator. “Participants who hit the target by throwing a spear with an atlatl will win a voucher for a free Uncle Mutt’s Bar-B-Q sandwich.”
Three throws can be purchased for $1. During the museum’s expanded hours of 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, participants can enter their name for a chance to win a Museum of the Coastal Bend T-shirt.
Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Joel Novosad is excited for the partnership between a premiere tourist attraction and a well-known local restaurant.
“This pairing is very authentic in that competition participants can ‘hunt’ for their food much like the early peoples of the region did,” Novosad said. “We plan to heavily promote this activity both to visitors to our community as well as Victoria residents.”
The museum is open on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and closed on major holidays. Admission to the museum is pay-what-you-want.
For information on the museum and upcoming events, visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.