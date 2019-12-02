Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host its annual Holiday Artisans Market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
The event is free and open to the public.
“This is a great opportunity for the community to purchase unique holiday gifts that have been handcrafted by artisans from all over the Crossroads,” said Sue Prudhomme, VC director of cultural affairs. “We will also have a fundraising raffle for a basket containing items donated by each vendor.”
Following are the vendors scheduled to participate in the event:
- Backyard Bird Nerd: The Art of Birding
- Country Q’s: Candles, air fresheners, sugar scrubs, and bathbombs
- Crossroads Homemade Goodies: Jams, jellies, preserves
- CW Turned Wood: Turned wood bowls and more
- Das Buehler Haus: Fabric bags for wine and more
- Doc Roberts Glass: handcrafted glass jewelry and decorations
- G. Van Dusen Jr: Fine pens and wooden vases
- The Glass Dude: Glass jewelry and dishes
- Gluten Freedom Bakery: A variety of baked goods
- Gulf Breeze Winery: Wine varietals and blends and olive oil
- The Herb Cottage: Herbs, succulents and gardening gifts
- Una Mae Jones: Quilted Christmas creations
- Red Yucca Farm: Goat’s milk soaps and lotions
- Seditious Seraphim: Custom jewelry
- Shibori Girls: Home goods created from Japanese fabric dying techniques
- T & L Blade Company: Handmade knives
- VC Academy of Lifelong Learning: Enrichment opportunities
- Victoria Preservation Inc.: Heritage books and keepsakes
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on Victoria College’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.