Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will display a year-long temporary exhibit titled “No Stone Unturned: A Lifetime of Archaeology – The Ben McReynolds Collection” beginning Friday.
McReynolds is an archaeological steward for Goliad County and a member of the Coastal Bend Archaeological Logistics Team (CoBALT).
“Mr. McReynolds has recently donated an extensive array of artifacts to the museum, including projectile points and bone and shell tools,” said Heather Para, exhibits and collections manager for the museum. “The museum is excited to honor his lifetime of responsible collecting.”
To launch the exhibit, the museum will host a John W. Stormont Lecture Series event at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at VC’s Johnson Symposium with Thomas Hester, professor of anthropology emeritus at the University of Texas at Austin, speaking on “Prehistory of the Coastal Bend: A Role for Citizen Archaeologists.”
Seating for the lecture, which is free and open to the public, is limited due to social-distancing guidelines. Seats can be reserved by calling 361-582-2434.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests are required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the museum. Social distancing will also be required.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend and Johnson Symposium are on Victoria College’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission to the museum is pay-what-you-want.
